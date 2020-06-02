Thought I'd try here first for a local NZ/AU type option. Most here seem HA based over OpenHab, and it's has a wider compatibility for things. But does anyone know an HA compatible thermostat for underfloor heating? Maybe one of the warmup.co.nz ones?

I did think of just putting in a zwave relay, but I rather it was a little more self sufficient and include a floor temp probe built in. I'd use whatever programming it had built in,or leave that idle and check the temps in openhab and activate it from there.

Ideally local control, I know these things are generally their random clouds, I'm happy if I can block that, I'm not intending to use their app.