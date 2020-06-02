Does anyone know the comparable cost per kJ for manuka, pine, briquettes and pellets?

I bought a 6 pack of Solid Energy briquettes from Bunnings yesterday and it cost $9.98, and weighs 9.7 kg, so $1.02/kg

A Firetime 20 kg bag of pellets also from Bunnings costs $13.20 so 66c/kg

A 9 pack of dry round wood from Solid Energy cost $12.98 - weight unknown but seems lighter than 10 kg.

So, why would anyone use anything but pellets in a wood burner? ( I wrap them up in newspaper and chuck them in while the fire is going - they're hard to start by themselves ).

PS: I do have 3 cubes of macrocarpa but it's not seasoned yet, and cost me $400 delivered. Is firewood cheaper or more expensive than pellets?