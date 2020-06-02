Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWood vs Briquettes vs Pellets


1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

#271922 2-Jun-2020 09:30
Send private message quote this post

Does anyone know the comparable cost per kJ for manuka, pine, briquettes and pellets?

 

I bought a 6 pack of Solid Energy briquettes from Bunnings yesterday and it cost $9.98, and weighs 9.7 kg, so $1.02/kg

 

A Firetime 20 kg bag of pellets also from Bunnings costs $13.20 so 66c/kg

 

A 9 pack of dry round wood from Solid Energy cost $12.98 - weight unknown but seems lighter than 10 kg.

 

So, why would anyone use anything but pellets in a wood burner?  ( I wrap them up in newspaper and chuck them in while the fire is going - they're hard to start by themselves ).

 

PS: I do have 3 cubes of macrocarpa but it's not seasoned yet, and cost me $400 delivered.  Is firewood cheaper or more expensive than pellets?

Create new topic
15926 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2496470 2-Jun-2020 09:40
Send private message quote this post

<rant>Fires are horrible antisocial things in cities. Two of our neighbours use them, it means we can't hang out washing, ventilation systems can't run, etc. In the country, sure. Heat pumps are good options in the city. I found when I removed my freestanding fireplace and took out the chimney the house was warmed even when the fire wasn't going as I'd filled in a big hole.</rant>



1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2496480 2-Jun-2020 09:57
Send private message quote this post

I have an ULEB fireplace, and pellets are supposed to be even more cleaner at burning than other wood based products.

 
 
 
 


428 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2496481 2-Jun-2020 10:06
Send private message quote this post

@timmmay

 

I think context is everything. Completely agree with you re old inefficient fireplaces burning coal. Even just riding my bike through town in winter I end up smelling like a coal sweep. But take on the other hand a good ULEB (Ultra Low Emission Burners) like I had - a Pyroclassic - burning good dry wood that has been drying for at least a year and you see nothing coming out the chimney at all when it's running. Maybe all cities should be clean air zones?

 

As for the OP's question. I think buying wood in winter is always going to be expensive. And it's usually wet. You really want to be buying it in bulk at the start of summer (ie when it's cheaper usually) and then letting it dry all summer so it's ready for next winter. Or in an ideal world, 2 years in advance.
It would also be interesting to compare $ to total heat output, rather than to weight.

15926 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2496484 2-Jun-2020 10:08
Send private message quote this post

Delphinus:

 

I think context is everything. Completely agree with you re old inefficient fireplaces burning coal. Even just riding my bike through town in winter I end up smelling like a coal sweep. But take on the other hand a good ULEB (Ultra Low Emission Burners) like I had - a Pyroclassic - burning good dry wood that has been drying for at least a year and you see nothing coming out the chimney at all when it's running. Maybe all cities should be clean air zones?

 

 

Maybe the new ones are better, but burning wood for heat seems a bit caveman in 2020.



1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2496485 2-Jun-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

Many of the older fireplaces can be converted to cleaner burning using the retrofit Intensifire https://intensifire.co.nz/

 

I'm not sure how it works but presume it forces secondary combustion somehow to limit PM2.5 emissions.

4528 posts

Uber Geek


  #2496489 2-Jun-2020 10:14
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

<rant>Fires are horrible antisocial things in cities. Two of our neighbours use them, it means we can't hang out washing, ventilation systems can't run, etc. In the country, sure. Heat pumps are good options in the city. I found when I removed my freestanding fireplace and took out the chimney the house was warmed even when the fire wasn't going as I'd filled in a big hole.</rant>

 

 

As others have said this may be true for low combustion open fires and wood burners, but ULEBs are amazing pieces of technology and have little environmental impact on others,



1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2496491 2-Jun-2020 10:18
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

As others have said this may be true for low combustion open fires and wood burners, but ULEBs are amazing pieces of technology and have little environmental impact on others,

 

 

Well, not strictly true.  It takes my ULEB 30-40 mins to establish the draught so that it can switch into ULEB mode.  But if you start with a top down burn you don't see much if any smoke anyway.

 
 
 
 




1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2496499 2-Jun-2020 10:23
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Maybe the new ones are better, but burning wood for heat seems a bit caveman in 2020.

 

 

 

 

All our heat sources in NZ are from the sun, and wood is just an organic battery.

874 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2496513 2-Jun-2020 10:55
Send private message quote this post

Person moves next door to <thing>, complains when <thing> happens.




BlinkyBill

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.