Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYPower sockets in room next to bathroom


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#271969 3-Jun-2020 21:12
Send private message

Hi all,

 

Can someone help me answering this question: I am aware of the electrical restriction within bathroom (zone0,zone1 etc ). I have a room next to bathroom sharing a wall.

 

What would be the rules about having sockets on the other side i.e. the room next bathroom. Obliviously the socket is attached to a stud in the cavity of the wall and the bath is next to it(properly waterproofed etc), but still ......

 

One would have thought that the bathroom rules should apply, but on the other hand it is not inside the bathroom.

 

So are the rules the same as in bathroom or as in normal room. I am getting conflicting answers from electricians, so I thought I would ask people here.

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
181 posts

Master Geek


  #2497706 3-Jun-2020 21:52
Send private message quote this post

No rules whatsoever. The wall limits the zone.

 

This is shown fairly clearly in the pretty pictures. Also in 6.2.1:

 

Ceilings, walls with or without windows, doors and floors that limit the
extent of rooms containing a bath, shower or other water container also
limit the associated zones.

 

Note that as it is a new socket in a residential environment, it will need to be protected by RCD.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.