Hi all,

Can someone help me answering this question: I am aware of the electrical restriction within bathroom (zone0,zone1 etc ). I have a room next to bathroom sharing a wall.

What would be the rules about having sockets on the other side i.e. the room next bathroom. Obliviously the socket is attached to a stud in the cavity of the wall and the bath is next to it(properly waterproofed etc), but still ......

One would have thought that the bathroom rules should apply, but on the other hand it is not inside the bathroom.

So are the rules the same as in bathroom or as in normal room. I am getting conflicting answers from electricians, so I thought I would ask people here.

Thanks