It's a plot that came into being in 2008. The owner has said no one has ever done any technical report / building plans on the land.
It's 525 sq m. The roading facing portion is nearly sheer, I'd guess about 60 degrees, I'd guess about and there's a flat portion about 10 to 12 meters up.
The neighboring property has a series of serious looking retaining walls, along a steep driveway. The road side one is about 3 meters tall, again maybe 70 degrees, with large piles backed by lumber.
Water is from 2 meters from boundary. Sewer is shared with back neighbor.
There was an odd quote: "unsure if power and phone is available for connection." There are literally suburban power poles in front of the property, so I don't know if that makes a difference.
A considerable distance down, someone has built a small garage street level, and outside stairs to a property.