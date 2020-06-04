Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLooking to steep lot. What engineer to contact to see if build possible?


4343 posts

Uber Geek


#271989 4-Jun-2020 15:16
Send private message

So I've come across Taranaki lot, with a lot of red flags.

It's a plot that came into being in 2008. The owner has said no one has ever done any technical report / building plans on the land.

It's 525 sq m. The roading facing portion is nearly sheer, I'd guess about 60 degrees, I'd guess about and there's a flat portion about 10 to 12 meters up.

The neighboring property has a series of serious looking retaining walls, along a steep driveway. The road side one is about 3 meters tall, again maybe 70 degrees, with large piles backed by lumber.

Water is from 2 meters from boundary. Sewer is shared with back neighbor.

There was an odd quote: "unsure if power and phone is available for connection." There are literally suburban power poles in front of the property, so I don't know if that makes a difference.

A considerable distance down, someone has built a small garage street level, and outside stairs to a property.

Create new topic

mdf

2559 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2498351 4-Jun-2020 15:52
Send private message quote this post

I'd start with a builder. Engineers will tell you anything is possible (which it is). IME, builders are much more practical and will focus on what can be done without sacrificing great whopping piles of cash to Hephaesus and Vulcan.

 

If talk turns to "carry everything on to site by hand" or "helicopters", I'd run a mile. If it is practical to build something on the site, then you can speak to engineers about the technical stuff.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.