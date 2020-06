Hi all,

I went to undertake a seeming simple task of replacing some washers for the bathroom basin taps.

Something I have done before, and usually there is a screw under the head cap the holds the head down.

In this case, there is no screw, and I am somewhat stumped. I have googled it to death, and cant find anything about it.

Has anyone come across or seen something like this, or have any idea on how to remove the head?

I have attached some pictures.

Thanks in advance.