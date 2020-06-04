I'm keen on a small(ish) carpet and upholstery spot cleaner - just to deal with spills and accidents by pets, children and - almost certainly - yours truly.

The only brand I can seem to find is Bissell, with the "Little Green" model from Godfreys and a purple model from others. They seem to review okay. Any other options?

Previously I've sponged up stains then used a shop vac with a liquid filter, but it's kind of a pain to de-sawdust it and change the filters. But it would be an option to buy one of the smaller shop vacs and just leave it permanently with the liquid filter in it.