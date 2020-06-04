Hi all,

So our electric heated towel rail has suddenly stopped working. Wanted to check if there wan any advice before having to call in an election?

It's hard wired into a socket. When I flip the switch, the wall socket makes a series of chirps - 11 single, followed by one, two, and three in quick succession. I'm assuming this is some kind of timer (it was already here when we moved in so no details on make). This would seem to indicate the circuit is ok and the problem is with the rail - do the elements just fail / burn out? and if so are they serviceable or should I just be looking to get a replacement unit?

Thanks!