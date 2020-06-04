Greetings, new amateur DIYer here. I'm wondering if there is any practical way to secure certain doors against being kicked in from the outside? The door I use to enter/exit the house is a metal door in metal frame surrounded by a wooden jamb.

Most of the door is glass. The glass is the toughened stuff that doesn't break as easily as normal glass but I'm still wondering if a burglar could just kick in the door? The lock is double key deadlock (no solid bolt though) and has the standard latch strike plate on the frame. From what I've read so far, metal doors are more resistant to being kicked in than wooden ones?

I'm also looking to do the same on a metal side door for a Versatile garage, same lock set up as above. I was looking to add a ANSI Grade 1 deadbolt to the door, but such a lock has screws for the strike/latch plate that apparently are 76mm long. The stud such a screw would go into is only 40mm across back to front, so the screw would presumably stick out the other side, so I'm not sure where that leaves me. I was thinking I could also replace the screws on the hinges with 3 inch screws as there is enough space in the stud side to side.

What are the thoughts and experiences of others with this?