#271997 4-Jun-2020 21:19
Greetings, new amateur DIYer here. I'm wondering if there is any practical way to secure certain doors against being kicked in from the outside? The door I use to enter/exit the house is a metal door in metal frame surrounded by a wooden jamb.

 

Most of the door is glass. The glass is the toughened stuff that doesn't break as easily as normal glass but I'm still wondering if a burglar could just kick in the door? The lock is double key deadlock (no solid bolt though) and has the standard latch strike plate on the frame. From what I've read so far, metal doors are more resistant to being kicked in than wooden ones?

 

I'm also looking to do the same on a metal side door for a Versatile garage, same lock set up as above. I was looking to add a ANSI Grade 1 deadbolt to the door, but such a lock has screws for the strike/latch plate that apparently are 76mm long. The stud such a screw would go into is only 40mm across back to front, so the screw would presumably stick out the other side, so I'm not sure where that leaves me. I was thinking I could also replace the screws on the hinges with 3 inch screws as there is enough space in the stud side to side.

 

What are the thoughts and experiences of others with this?

  #2498558 4-Jun-2020 21:28
Is there any point when a hammer can get you into any house through a window? An alarm is a deterrent.

  #2498564 4-Jun-2020 21:39
It's a glass door. Tap it with a spark plug or window smasher or hell a brick and the person is in.

Locks keep good and or lazy People out.




  #2498569 4-Jun-2020 21:53
You could fit an Amplimesh grill security screen door or similar, but as others have said if someone really wants in, they will get in. All you can hope to do is make it not worth their while.

