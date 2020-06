Last winter I redid all the ceiling insulation in our house. We have open back down lights so I left a gap around them as your meant to.



Last I checked it would cost almost the same as all the insulation to replace all of our fittings with closed back LEDs. Our current bulbs themselves are leds, but not the fittings.



How much heat are we actually losing through the downlights and gaps in the insulation? We really don't have a couple of grand to spend on replacing them. Has anyone had any experience with those cosydomes instead? Or am I maybe expecting too much gain from replacing them?