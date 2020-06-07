Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272055 7-Jun-2020 22:41
Hello it's... Phoebonacci! Hello everyone!

I have been in my roof and found some concerning wiring choices that I want to put by you to know if I need to get a sparky. Like this just hanging out in black tape:

I am comfortable with terminating myself in junction boxes but one of them seems to be a join. I guess another junction box.

Also the picture of an existing junction box which seems to be open plan and full with blown in insulation fluffs, is this a hazard?

Thank you for helping! You saved lives/time/space today!

  #2500251 7-Jun-2020 23:46
1. Unknown, could be a redundant run . Needs to be tested to ascertain whether it is live or not.

2. Yuck. Needs to be converted to a junction box join as you say. It may be working ok but that join is not compliant. Or an example of good workmanship.

3. Needs to be cleaned out and have a cover fitted. Could be converted to the same type of junction box as 2 if a lid can't be found.

I wonder if there's 4 5 & 6 to be discovered !!

