GREEN AND YELLOW GREEN AND YELLOW!



Ive always loved John Deere gear, I like my Stihl gear too being typical german high quality machinery. I also like Rover mowers.



However I must say Im impressed by the Ego battery mowers and even the cheaper $500 Makita one.



My current walk behind is a couple years old, cost $2500 new but worth it, makes chomping straight through 7 inch grass in the rain a breeze, not that Ive had to do that with it more than once.



Now we swapped homes Ive gone from a 1600sqm lawn to 70sqm as this house was made for the views and entertaining a lot of what could be lawn is entertaining areas, pools, poolhouse, decking etc, but does still have a lovely landscaped edged garden with 70sqm lawn, problem being some is down 2 tight edges where a 51kg self propelled mower is not the easiest to turn with disc issues in the back. So Im considering a couple of options. 1. Selling my JD walk behind entirely and taking a major hit and buying a smaller JD or cheap brand 2. Keeping it and buying something like a Victa ultra lite or the Makita battery powered, my only issue there is if I spend 10 years here the JD will only be worth $700. The Ego is self propelled but I think the Makita weights less and the 125cc (half my JD) is only 29kg, making pressing down to turn in a tight spot much easier. I could put the blade brake clutch on and release the walker bar and just reverse the JD out, havnt tried that yet. I have multiple prolapsed/stenosis discs that I manage, part of managing is by not putting these kinds of awkward heavier moves on the back.



My ultimate for the Northland hobby farm is a small JD multi use tractor when we retire there. Any tips on not over spending, is it as simple as SQM and if it will take the other attachments I want?