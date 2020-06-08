I'm looking for suggestions for gas/induction combo hobs (or mix and match dominos) for our kitchen. We currently have a 75cm, gas hob. 90cm range hood (newly installed) so we could go to ~80cm total width on the hob.

In our previous house we had an induction hob. I'm experienced with induction and found it great for everything except my wok. I strongly prefer a round bottomed wok and it's my most frequently used pan, so gas is the only option there.

I'd go gas if I had to choose, my partner prefers induction. She's not interested in a portable gas hob and plug in point. Currently we have a portable induction hob for making preserves and for hotpot night.

If we can't find a combo unit, then clearly a conscious uncoupling is the only option.