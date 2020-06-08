Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272065 8-Jun-2020 12:01
I'm looking for suggestions for gas/induction combo hobs (or mix and match dominos) for our kitchen.  We currently have a 75cm, gas hob.   90cm range hood (newly installed) so we could go to ~80cm total width on the hob.

 

In our previous house we had an induction hob.  I'm experienced with induction and found it great for everything except my wok.  I strongly prefer a round bottomed wok and it's my most frequently used pan, so gas is the only option there.

 

I'd go gas if I had to choose, my partner prefers induction.  She's not interested in a portable gas hob and plug in point.  Currently we have a portable induction hob for making preserves and for hotpot night.

 

If we can't find a combo unit, then clearly a conscious uncoupling is the only option.




  #2500510 8-Jun-2020 12:18
I think you'd be pretty rare to want both, I suspect it'll be one or the other.

  #2500526 8-Jun-2020 12:39
We went through similar discussions with our new build, I prefer induction but my wife being a trained chef prefers gas. We ended up with a 60cm Induction top & a 30cm gas top next to it.

 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/search.html?w=#sortOrder=htl&filters=special:fisher-paykel-mix-match-cooking

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2500530 8-Jun-2020 12:42
I don't claim to have heard of this before but it looks like domino cooktops were designed with this in mind

 

https://www.kitchenthings.co.nz/domino-cooktops/

