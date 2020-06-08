Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMitsubishi PEAD Ducted Heat Pumps


15 posts

Geek


#272078 8-Jun-2020 18:46
Send private message

We are in the process of getting quotes for a ducted heat pump system for the four bedrooms of our house. We have a high wall in the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen which we are happy with so are only looking at ducted for the bedrooms, this means we can use a smaller unit and don't have to worry about zoning.

 

A number of installers in Auckland have come through and quoted various systems (Fujitsu, Panasonic, Mitsubishi in increasing order of cost). I have a slight preference for a Mitsubishi system based on positive word of mouth experience, their brand reputation and the fact that from what I hear their WiFi interface can be made to work well with Home Assistant to add a bit of automation. I also have an existing fresh air duct that I would like to integrate to periodically introduce fresh air into the system which is also supported as well as the option to add on the Lossnay balanced ventilation system in the future.

 

One installer has mentioned that the Mitsubishi PEAD-XX systems don't have an automatic fan speed setting. The fan speed has to be set to either low, med, high manually. I thought this was a bit odd given the high wall units I have ever seen from any manufacturer have an auto fan speed setting and the ducted systems from the other manufacturers also have this mode. I called up Mitsubishi Electric NZ who confirmed that this model series supports manual fan speed only.

 

I know a few people here do have this system so I was wondering if this has ever proven to be an issue or a point of annoyance? Given the outlets will be in bedrooms and generally running overnight when people are in the rooms, I would imagine we would want the fan speed set to low anyway to minimise drafts etc.

 

Thanks for the help!

Create new topic
5946 posts

Uber Geek


  #2500781 8-Jun-2020 19:03
Send private message quote this post

Check what happens to the fan speed at each of those settings on both heat and cool settings. This info probably won't be in any sales brochure. For example, have a Panasonic ducted system that on heat, the fan speed drops to zero (when set to low/med/high) when not actually heating to avoid drafts. It runs for a few seconds every few minutes to ensure there is enough air circulation to measure the temp and only runs the fan continuously when heating. On cool mode (low/med/high speed), fan doesn't stop at all, unless you set the speed to auto, in which case it can ramp up to full speed when cooling, and drops to zero when not.

 

Think about vent placement to avoid being in any draft. Also need to consider if you want the bedroom doors open or closed. If the doors are open, then you can have a single return vent in the hallway, but if you want the doors closed, then you need a return vent in each room. Which ever way you design the system is how it will work best. Also make sure they have dampers for each supply vent to adjust the flow balance to each room, don't just rely on the adjustment at the vent itself as it probably won't give you enough variation to balance different size rooms at the end of different length and shape ducts.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.