We are in the process of getting quotes for a ducted heat pump system for the four bedrooms of our house. We have a high wall in the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen which we are happy with so are only looking at ducted for the bedrooms, this means we can use a smaller unit and don't have to worry about zoning.

A number of installers in Auckland have come through and quoted various systems (Fujitsu, Panasonic, Mitsubishi in increasing order of cost). I have a slight preference for a Mitsubishi system based on positive word of mouth experience, their brand reputation and the fact that from what I hear their WiFi interface can be made to work well with Home Assistant to add a bit of automation. I also have an existing fresh air duct that I would like to integrate to periodically introduce fresh air into the system which is also supported as well as the option to add on the Lossnay balanced ventilation system in the future.

One installer has mentioned that the Mitsubishi PEAD-XX systems don't have an automatic fan speed setting. The fan speed has to be set to either low, med, high manually. I thought this was a bit odd given the high wall units I have ever seen from any manufacturer have an auto fan speed setting and the ducted systems from the other manufacturers also have this mode. I called up Mitsubishi Electric NZ who confirmed that this model series supports manual fan speed only.

I know a few people here do have this system so I was wondering if this has ever proven to be an issue or a point of annoyance? Given the outlets will be in bedrooms and generally running overnight when people are in the rooms, I would imagine we would want the fan speed set to low anyway to minimise drafts etc.

Thanks for the help!