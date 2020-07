I had an 20 year old low pressure cylinder replaced. Plumber replaced all valves, fittings and some pipe. A drip tray with overflow pipe outlet, and improved seismic restraint per current building code. The cost was north of $4000 a few years ago.

I did stay with basic low pressure bottom feed, plumber confirmed that they last much longer, slightly larger cylinder for more storage. I have a solar PV controller that heat the hot water element primarily from solar power.

There are options for solar/heat pump ready, dual element. Be aware that cylinders with anodes need these checked/ replaced and you need access to be able to do that.

I also stripped the shelves from the cupboard for access, and rebuilt and painted them. Added insulation to pipes.

Would have to change some plumbing fittings, such as shower, basin, and kitchen sink mixers if changing from low to mains pressure, consider the cost.