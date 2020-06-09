Hi All,



Looking for some advice or feedback from anyone who chose between installing a whole house ducted heat pump with 2 zones or ducted system for bedrooms with a separate single split heat pump for lounge/kitchen/dining area.



What helped you make your decision? Are you happy with your decision? Any regrets or things I should be wary of?



Am currently considering between a 16kw heating Fujitsu ducted system with 2 zones for $12,000 or an 8kw Fujitsu ducted system for 4 small to medium rooms and a separate 6kw heat pump for the lounge/kitchen for $9,000.



I like the money saved on the separate heat pump for the lounge/dining/kitchen area but am worried how well it will heat this area. The lounge is approx. 7.3m long and there is a wall separating the lounge and dining/kitchen area. The wall has a normal size doorway at one end (no door) and a 1.6m opening down the other end, near where the heat pump would be installed in the lounge. The total floor area of the lounge/dining/kitchen is approx 50sqm.



Will the heat pump heat these areas effectively? Or will having ducts in the lounge and dining area be more effective?



How efficient is having 2 zones and having the ability to shut one off? Initially I was going to go fully ducted, however now my wife will be working the majority from home so will work out of the dining area.



Thanks for reading.

