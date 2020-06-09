Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ducted Heat Pump - Whole house or Half house with Single Split Unit


8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272106 9-Jun-2020 19:23
Hi All,

Looking for some advice or feedback from anyone who chose between installing a whole house ducted heat pump with 2 zones or ducted system for bedrooms with a separate single split heat pump for lounge/kitchen/dining area.

What helped you make your decision? Are you happy with your decision? Any regrets or things I should be wary of?

Am currently considering between a 16kw heating Fujitsu ducted system with 2 zones for $12,000 or an 8kw Fujitsu ducted system for 4 small to medium rooms and a separate 6kw heat pump for the lounge/kitchen for $9,000.

I like the money saved on the separate heat pump for the lounge/dining/kitchen area but am worried how well it will heat this area. The lounge is approx. 7.3m long and there is a wall separating the lounge and dining/kitchen area. The wall has a normal size doorway at one end (no door) and a 1.6m opening down the other end, near where the heat pump would be installed in the lounge. The total floor area of the lounge/dining/kitchen is approx 50sqm.

Will the heat pump heat these areas effectively? Or will having ducts in the lounge and dining area be more effective?

How efficient is having 2 zones and having the ability to shut one off? Initially I was going to go fully ducted, however now my wife will be working the majority from home so will work out of the dining area.

Thanks for reading.

675 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2501719 9-Jun-2020 19:56
I think split the 2 would be best. Ductud systems suck in air which is heated/cooled and then pushed out.  This needs to be balanced through the rooms.  Zoning this complicates the matter as you would either need to have a return in each zone or have to leave doors open.  Then you also need to think about pushing cooking smells etc into the bedrooms. 

 

Would highly recommend going with the cheaper option.  In an ideal world there would be a fresh air intake and heat recovery going on but getting that all to work in harmony (especially with zoning) seems rather difficult and costly!

1062 posts

Uber Geek


  #2501723 9-Jun-2020 20:13
We have a ducted system and at first we were interested in zoning but then we thought about it and what is the point?  Why would you want part of your house cold?

 

We have one zone, warms the whole house nicely.  In the rare event that we wouldn't want to heat a room you can just close off the vents manually.




17 posts

Geek


  #2501735 9-Jun-2020 20:50
We are planning to do exactly what you have done OP. We have an existing high-wall heat pump in the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen with a door separating this from the rest of the house. We have been quoted for a range of 8kW heating systems for the four bedrooms.

 

We chose to do this primarily because of the cost as we already have the high-wall installed and are happy with it. Ducted systems are also less efficient in general so having a separate high-wall unit will generally result in lower running costs for the same heat/cool output.

 

Setting both units up on timers will result in a pretty integrated experience between the two systems too I would imagine.

