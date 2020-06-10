Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Switch shorted now loose?


#272130 10-Jun-2020 17:33
So I plugged something into a power outlet today and the lights went out. Flipped the breaker on the panel and the outlet is still live.

The weird part is that the toggle switch is kind of stuck in the on position and doesnt offer any tactile feedback.

Is the switch toast? These are vynco outlets that are just a few years old.

  #2502420 10-Jun-2020 17:40
As a former Sparky's labourer, that sounds to me like something you'll want to replace sooner rather than later.  If there is any sign the switch is getting warm, speak to a Sparky promptly.




  #2502457 10-Jun-2020 18:31
Sounds like the contacts inside the switch have been welded together due to the high current draw caused by the faulty appliance before it tripped the breaker.

 

Absolutely would say it's buggered. Don't even try and use it.

