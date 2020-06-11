For our new build our heat pump installer is saying they will run surface piping to the nearest downpipe, gully trap, or garden for the condensate drains.

Is this how it is normally down on a new build?

Running to a garden isn't a possibility as there won't be any near where the heat pumps are, and it seems like we have a an opportunity to have something more discreet than surface pipes on a new build since the concrete paths haven't been poured yet.

How is condensate drainage from outdoor heat pump units usually done when they are on concrete paths for new builds?

Thanks