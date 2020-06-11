Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Condensate drainage from outdoor heat pump units on new build


#272138 11-Jun-2020 09:35
For our new build our heat pump installer is saying they will run surface piping to the nearest downpipe, gully trap, or garden for the condensate drains.

 

Is this how it is normally down on a new build?

 

Running to a garden isn't a possibility as there won't be any near where the heat pumps are, and it seems like we have a an opportunity to have something more discreet than surface pipes on a new build since the concrete paths haven't been poured yet.

 

How is condensate drainage from outdoor heat pump units usually done when they are on concrete paths for new builds?

 

Thanks




  #2502763 11-Jun-2020 09:48
Usually done? Probably ignored ;)

 

We asked our builder to plumb the heat pump output into the drain under the concrete that was being poured, but he forgot :( So we just get wet patches on concrete. Not a problem in summer, in winter it gets a bit wet at times and doesn't dry, still not a big problem but if you can solve it, great.



  #2502776 11-Jun-2020 09:58
timmmay:

 

We asked our builder to plumb the heat pump output into the drain under the concrete that was being poured, but he forgot :( 

 

 

Sounds about right.

 

I'm thinking a couple of discrete soak pits right next to the units might be the way to go, but still interested in other feedback, ideas, and experiences.

