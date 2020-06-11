Our DVS has broken down after 15 years. I phoned DVS and they don't provide parts for that model. The guy quoted $2,200 for a new fan. There is still power from the white box in the roof to the control panel in the hallway, so I am pretty sure its just the fan that has died.

Isn't this just a basic 80 watt centrifugal fan? Pretty sure I can get one for a few hundred bucks at Mitre 10 or Bunnings. In fact the guy said, yes, essentially you can do that but would need a sparky to install.

Does anyone have experience with this? is it as simple as I think?

Cheers