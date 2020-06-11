We're trying to choose between two Daikin heatpumps, one, a Cora which looks like you'd expect, and the other, Zena which looks quite nice. But the Zena has 1 less energy star rating on both cool and heating, so I'm pretty sure we'll go with the Cora. Apparently the cost is very similar, and the rated capacity is too.

Going off the specs though, I'm not sure how to understand the power consumption. But one had a power input of 1kW for cool, and the other a power input of 1.5kW for cool, just for example, would that mean the model that consumes 1.5kW will cost up to 50% more to run?

If that's the case, the Zena would cost about 20% more to run when cooling, and about 10% more when heating. But I thought I'd post and see if that's really how things work :) Thanks!

Daikin Cora FTXM60UVMZ

Rated capacity: 6.0 cool (kW), 7.3 heat (kW)

Capacity range: 1.1 - 7.5 cool (kW), 1.0 - 9.8 heat (kW)

Cool (l/s): 310

Heat (l/s): 333

Energy star ratings: 3 cool, 4 heat

Power input (rated): 1.52 cool (kW), 1.66 heat (kW)

E.E.R/C.O.P: 3.95 cool, 4.40 heat

A.E.E.R/A.C.O.P: 3.92 cool / 4.37 heat

Daikin Zena FTXJ60TVMAK

Rated capacity: 6.0 cool (kW), 7.2 heat (kW)

Capacity range: 1.1 - 6.5 cool (kW), 1.0 - 8.2 heat (kW)

Cool (l/s): 243

Heat (l/s): 273

Energy star ratings: 2 cool, 3 heat

Power input (rated): 1.83 cool (kW), 1.88 heat (kW)

E.E.R/C.O.P: 3.28 cool, 3.83 heat

A.E.E.R/A.C.O.P: 3.26 cool / 3.81 heat