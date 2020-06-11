Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Choosing between these two heatpumps


332 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272147 11-Jun-2020 15:44
We're trying to choose between two Daikin heatpumps, one, a Cora which looks like you'd expect, and the other, Zena which looks quite nice. But the Zena has 1 less energy star rating on both cool and heating, so I'm pretty sure we'll go with the Cora. Apparently the cost is very similar, and the rated capacity is too.

 

Going off the specs though, I'm not sure how to understand the power consumption. But one had a power input of 1kW for cool, and the other a power input of 1.5kW for cool, just for example, would that mean the model that consumes 1.5kW will cost up to 50% more to run?

 

If that's the case, the Zena would cost about 20% more to run when cooling, and about 10% more when heating. But I thought I'd post and see if that's really how things work :) Thanks!

 

 

 

Daikin Cora FTXM60UVMZ

 

Rated capacity: 6.0 cool (kW), 7.3 heat (kW)

 

Capacity range: 1.1 - 7.5 cool (kW), 1.0 - 9.8 heat (kW)

 

Cool (l/s): 310

 

Heat (l/s): 333

 

Energy star ratings: 3 cool, 4 heat

 

Power input (rated): 1.52 cool (kW), 1.66 heat (kW)

 

E.E.R/C.O.P: 3.95 cool, 4.40 heat

 

A.E.E.R/A.C.O.P: 3.92 cool / 4.37 heat

 

 

 

Daikin Zena FTXJ60TVMAK

 

Rated capacity: 6.0 cool (kW), 7.2 heat (kW)

 

Capacity range: 1.1 - 6.5 cool (kW), 1.0 - 8.2 heat (kW)

 

Cool (l/s): 243

 

Heat (l/s): 273

 

Energy star ratings: 2 cool, 3 heat

 

Power input (rated): 1.83 cool (kW), 1.88 heat (kW)

 

E.E.R/C.O.P: 3.28 cool, 3.83 heat

 

A.E.E.R/A.C.O.P: 3.26 cool / 3.81 heat

4561 posts

Uber Geek


  #2503032 11-Jun-2020 15:51
Look at the COPs   which is how much output you get  for every unit of input (ie Kwhs)

 

Cooling 3.95 (~4) vs 3.3, that's ~20% better,

 

Heating is not quite as good 4.4 vs 3.8 ~15% more efficient,

 

The specs on the Cora knock the Zena out of the park...



332 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2503039 11-Jun-2020 16:08
Awesome, thanks for that. We'll go with the Cora :)

