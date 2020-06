We recently had our downlights replaced with closed LEDs. We previously had LEDs in the old lights but they were just the bulbs. These new ones I think are either 8 or 9w and have the options for the different colour ranges. We've tried a couple and they all seem too intense and if you look anywhere near them you get some glare and want to look away.

Without paying heaps to have a dimmer installed on every single one, is there any solution to help tone them down a bit?