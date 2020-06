We are requiring a small soak pit for the condensate drain from our gas water heater which is logistically not possible to pipe into the house drainage.

The builder (or plumber or gas fitter) has stuck a small PVC pipe into the ground the act as a soak pit (which i think is pretty standard), but I'd like to replace with something a little more aesthetically pleasing.

I'm thing something more like the below, does anyone no what this is called you where you get them from?

Thanks