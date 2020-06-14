My thoughts are this is thicker its a varnish, plus satin finish. If you want real gloss go 2 coats of this.
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/cabot-s-1l-water-based-gloss-clear-cfp-floor_p0192102
sqishy:
That's three times the price, and probably about ten times the value of the CCTWHSVCBCTOED.
sqishy:
Put two coats on then.
Not a good idea with satin varnishes since the flatting agent is cumulative so each layer reduces the transparency, so I'd potentially need to apply gloss first as a sealer coat and then finally satin over the top.
Which is why I was trying to find out whether anyone had any experience with using the supposed one-coat varnish...