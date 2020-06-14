Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Timber Protect One Coat Varnish: Pull the other one?

neb



2298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#272200 14-Jun-2020 16:41
Send private message

While faffing around with the Crappy Coffee Table What Has Sentimental Value and Can't Be Conveniently Tipped Off the Edge of the Deck (CCTWHSVCBCTOED) I was looking for cheapest varnishes I could use on it, and by far the cheapest is BP's Timber Protect, e.g. this one, manufacturer's page here. However I'm very dubious of the "one coat" claim though, there's no way you could make a single-coat varnish work, and there's close to zero real information on it available on either the Bunnings or BP pages. Does anyone have any experience with this?

Create new topic
421 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2504552 14-Jun-2020 16:50
Send private message

My thoughts are this is thicker its a varnish, plus satin finish. If you want real gloss go 2 coats of this.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/cabot-s-1l-water-based-gloss-clear-cfp-floor_p0192102

 

 

neb



2298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2504554 14-Jun-2020 16:51
Send private message

sqishy:

My thoughts are this is thicker its a varnish, plus satin finish. If you want real gloss go 2 coats of this.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/cabot-s-1l-water-based-gloss-clear-cfp-floor_p0192102

 

 

 

 

That's three times the price, and probably about ten times the value of the CCTWHSVCBCTOED.

 
 
 
 


421 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2504555 14-Jun-2020 16:55
Send private message

Put two coats on then.

neb



2298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2504560 14-Jun-2020 17:08
Send private message

sqishy:

Put two coats on then.

 

 

Not a good idea with satin varnishes since the flatting agent is cumulative so each layer reduces the transparency, so I'd potentially need to apply gloss first as a sealer coat and then finally satin over the top.

 

 

Which is why I was trying to find out whether anyone had any experience with using the supposed one-coat varnish...

Create new topic



