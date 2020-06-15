Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Just noticed Deta tint/power remote controlled LED downlights listed on Bunnings Oz, so may be coming here:

 

https://www.bunnings.com.au/deta-grid-connect-smart-10w-led-downlight_p0102573

 

Any thoughts on this brand?

I've put up deta branded items in bunnings stores and I have to say I wouldn't fit out a house full of their downlights going by that experience. You'll be having to get them replaced under warranty several times and then you'll probably end up with out of warranty fittings you have to replace yourself, and, if you're doing things legally, paying an electrician each time (including when it's under warranty as bunnings won't pay for labour). The labour might be OK if you get an electrician to put sockets on the wiring so you can replace the fittings yourself, but it might make it difficult if you have to change brands



Thanks. The initial install would include a 3-pin socket (pretty common these days, a great development in saving sparky bills) so any returns would be just a hassle, not a financial problem.

 
 
 
 


obviously you'll want to specify it to your electrician to install the socket as it isn't actually all that common. I don't do it normally. Usually we'd remove the existing plug and lead and hard wire each light (people dont usually want to cover the cost of a socket when they've paid nothing for the downlight)

snnet:

I've put up deta branded items in bunnings stores and I have to say I wouldn't fit out a house full of their downlights going by that experience. You'll be having to get them replaced under warranty several times and then you'll probably end up with out of warranty fittings you have to replace yourself, and, if you're doing things legally, paying an electrician each time (including when it's under warranty as bunnings won't pay for labour). The labour might be OK if you get an electrician to put sockets on the wiring so you can replace the fittings yourself, but it might make it difficult if you have to change brands



Out of 30 we had 1 fail out of the box. 2 1/2 years later they are still fine.

YMMV

