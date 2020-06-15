I've put up deta branded items in bunnings stores and I have to say I wouldn't fit out a house full of their downlights going by that experience. You'll be having to get them replaced under warranty several times and then you'll probably end up with out of warranty fittings you have to replace yourself, and, if you're doing things legally, paying an electrician each time (including when it's under warranty as bunnings won't pay for labour). The labour might be OK if you get an electrician to put sockets on the wiring so you can replace the fittings yourself, but it might make it difficult if you have to change brands