Anyone using radiators here, and looked at hydronic underfloor heating....specifically on a retro fit, and specifically of just one room.

A lot of the doco seems to be new build based....or if you're doing the enttire house.

I was wondering the feasibility of adding in a hydronic loop in the ensuite that we're getting renovated. I just found out (and never thought of it before) that underfloor heating water is only 20 Deg, as opposed to what goes into theradiators is 60deg. So you can use the same boiler but you need to lower the temp.

Just wonering if anyone has done it, or do I just end up with an electric system. The room already has a radiator in it, and I was looking at a water heated towl rail (these have an electric feed for when the radiator system is off in summer).

I like the idea of reusing the water, that we're already heating for the floor.....but wondering if it's worth it.