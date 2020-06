Hi.

Does anyone have any experience with both Fairydown Duvet Inners vs say Domani, or Briscoes house brand John Cotton.

Duck vs Goose. We like the button together all season ones.

Fairydown you pay a fair premium for, though Domani aren't that much cheaper.

We really like that nice cosy light weight feeling that you get from some of the better hotel chain Duvets.

Cheers