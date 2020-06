TeaLeaf: My understanding is the mulcher is a seperate mechanism. Interesting. Seeing as you sound like an engineer I will take your word for it and take some of them apart virtually to see where the mulching occurs as I agree re tough stuff through a fan.

Hah! Far from it so don't pay the slightest attention to anything I say.

I don't have an Ozito leaf blower, rather the toolshed equivalent. Function and form look pretty much identical so I wouldn't rule out that they're sourced from the same factories.

In terms of Ozito the brand, from what I have picked up (and it is hard to find definitive statements), Ozito (a portmanteau of "Aussie Tools") started off much like the Toolshed in bringing in branded OEM tools ex China. Depending on the quality of the OEM, quality of the tool varied massively. Hence the varying views of Ozito is rubbish vs Ozito is amaaazing; depends entirely on the particular tool. The Toolshed does exactly the same, but at least rates its tools in terms of quality ("Serious DIY" < Trade < Professional).

But in 2016/17 Einhell (German titan) bought Ozito, apparently just to get in to Bunnings. Tools that are Ozito rebadged Einhells are awesome tools, especially for the price. Pre/non-Einhell tools are much more variable.

@neb knows more than me. Unless he managed to electrocute himself pulling apart batteries to compare and contrast, he might like to chime in with anything else.