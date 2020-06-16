Following up from my more general thread about condensate drainage, I now have some very specific questions:

We are having a PEAD-M125JAA installed. The outdoor unit is a PUZ-ZM125VKA-A.TH and is to be located in a concreted utility area (the concrete has not yet been poured).

I can't find any diagrams or dimensions showing drainage hole(s) for the outdoor unit, and haven't yet had a lot of joy getting the info from the installer - except that they have multiple drainage points.

I have found specs for the UK model PUZ-ZM125VKA.UK

If I'm reading this correctly (and assuming the NZ model is the same) it looks like there are 5 drain holes.

1. Am I correct that these units have 5 drain holes?

2. If so, is there a way to do some sort of soak pit to capture the drainage from all 5 drain holes?

3. Does anyone have access to the specs/service manual of the NZ model so I can confirm the dimensions and placement of holes are the same as the above diagram

4. How are others who have these units draining the condensate?

Any help or advise would be greatly appreciated (especially from owners or installers of Mitsubishi PEAD ducted systems)

Thanks