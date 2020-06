Hi all,

Are NZ Ryobi 18v One+ batteries compatible with a Ryobi cordless tool purchased from a overseas website?



Asking because I'm looking at maybe purchasing a Ryobi 18v bandsaw bare skin from Home Depot/Sears so I have a quieter option to cut stuff with at my e-waste recycling job because my co-worker whines about the noise my Ryobi grinder makes.