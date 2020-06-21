Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A couple of wall oven questions


#272349 21-Jun-2020 08:48
Hi guys,

 

Wall oven has given up. Time for a new one. This one has a regular 3 pin plug connected to its own outlet with a 20amp circuit breaker at the board.

 

Looking around at new ovens, it seems they mostly want to be hardwired. I've seen a few cheap brands with plugs. First question is do wall ovens have to be hardwired these days? Can I reuse the cable from the current oven - connect the 3 wires to the new oven's terminal and plug into the wall? 

 

Second question is about venting. The is in a tall cabinet with a microwave shelf above. There is no gap above the oven / behind the microwave. I wondered if I should drill some venting holes in the shelf above? Do wall ovens need venting behind them?

 

Thanks in advance.

  #2509047 21-Jun-2020 09:38
Ovens don't HAVE to be hard wired, and the plug and lead could be used. Just be aware that an electrician or at least someone with an appliance service license is supposed to do this legally.

 

Depending on how much room you have with your new oven you may need to have it hard wired. Not all ovens are the same in this respect. In recent times I've been finding cabinet designers/makers are making the compartments smaller and smaller! so hopefully yours has lots of room. 

 

 

 

As for venting you'll have to look up the specs on the model you're looking at. Instruction manuals will inform you of venting requirements, but, as someone who installs a lot of ovens, as long as there is an air gap somewhere (typically back or bottom) it'll be alright.

 

Ovens are usually designed to do most of their venting through the front.

 

 

 

Just be aware of the cheaper brands - parts like elements which seem to go very quickly (on them) are either very hard to obtain or very expensive in relation to the cost of a replacement!

