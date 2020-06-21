Hi guys,

Wall oven has given up. Time for a new one. This one has a regular 3 pin plug connected to its own outlet with a 20amp circuit breaker at the board.

Looking around at new ovens, it seems they mostly want to be hardwired. I've seen a few cheap brands with plugs. First question is do wall ovens have to be hardwired these days? Can I reuse the cable from the current oven - connect the 3 wires to the new oven's terminal and plug into the wall?

Second question is about venting. The is in a tall cabinet with a microwave shelf above. There is no gap above the oven / behind the microwave. I wondered if I should drill some venting holes in the shelf above? Do wall ovens need venting behind them?

Thanks in advance.