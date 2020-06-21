Hi guys.
We're going to be moving to a new place in Auckland soon, and I was wondering if you guys know a good moving company? That could pack fragile items as well?
It's for moving from West Auckland to the North Shore!
Thanks!
I used Number 1 movers, moved my whole place for about $400, but I had to (mostly) pack everything myself.
World Moving is extremely careful but is in our experience somewhat expensive. Depends on what you value. We don’t move often enough to be bothered by the expense.
https://www.smartexpress.co.nz/
Smart Express , highly recommended , great care and great service