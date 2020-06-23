Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhere can I get customed sized curtains without a sales rep doing a measure?


62 posts

Master Geek


#272387 23-Jun-2020 09:32
Send private message quote this post

I have 2 basic bedroom windows I'd like to put some sheer curtains in.  I have measure them and all I need is a rail (adjustable is probably fine) and some sheer curtains cut to size.

 

The problem is everywhere I look is a measure & quote, even Spotlight said they had to send a sales rep out to measure.  I've already measured.  I don't want anything fancy, and the one quote I did have from a sales rep was ridiculous.  Are there any cheap places online you just input your measurements and they send out the right size?

 

For reference the windows seem to be a slightly odd size compared to standard pre-made curtain sizes so I think that's not an option.

Create new topic
4607 posts

Uber Geek


  #2510308 23-Jun-2020 09:35
Send private message quote this post

Briscoes Customs Curtains, which I did not know exist until I looked....

 

https://www.customcurtains.co.nz/

 

https://www.customcurtains.co.nz/site/customcurtains/files/Documents/website%20order%20form%20custom%20curtains.pdf

 

 

632 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2510312 23-Jun-2020 09:44
Send private message quote this post

https://www.curtainstudio.co.nz/

 
 
 
 




62 posts

Master Geek


  #2510316 23-Jun-2020 09:53
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Briscoes Customs Curtains, which I did not know exist until I looked....

 

https://www.customcurtains.co.nz/

 

https://www.customcurtains.co.nz/site/customcurtains/files/Documents/website%20order%20form%20custom%20curtains.pdf

 

 

 

 

 

 

They only have them available in certain drop lengths, none which are the right size for our windows.



62 posts

Master Geek


  #2510317 23-Jun-2020 09:53
Send private message quote this post

throbb:

 

https://www.curtainstudio.co.nz/

 

 

Still requires someone to come and take a measurement

952 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2510320 23-Jun-2020 09:59
Send private message quote this post

If its not costing you for them to come and measure, whats the harm?

 

I suspect they have this in place to remove any doubt about sizing, where measurements are taken from, allowing enough fold back beyond the windows to allow curtains to open fully etc etc, so that they know 100% the size of the curtains they are making are right (and if they aren't, then you have comeback against them, in that they took the measurements). If you buy "custom made" and then for whatever reason they aren't quite right, it'll end up costing more in the long run.

299 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2510321 23-Jun-2020 10:02
Send private message quote this post

I have had a similar issue, except I also need the pair to be asymmetrical. The best option I have found, but I haven't ordered yet is resene.co.nz curtains as they appear to offer custom options, although their order system is still manual with a PDF you need to use to calculate the price etc...



62 posts

Master Geek


  #2510322 23-Jun-2020 10:02
Send private message quote this post

sen8or:

 

If its not costing you for them to come and measure, whats the harm?

 

I suspect they have this in place to remove any doubt about sizing, where measurements are taken from, allowing enough fold back beyond the windows to allow curtains to open fully etc etc, so that they know 100% the size of the curtains they are making are right (and if they aren't, then you have comeback against them, in that they took the measurements). If you buy "custom made" and then for whatever reason they aren't quite right, it'll end up costing more in the long run.

 

 

It's a pain right now for us to organize a time to be home with work etc and generally speaking if a sales rep is coming around then the product is going to end up being more expensive.  A lot of them also don't do supply only, it's supply + installation.  The curtain is going within the frame, so it's a pretty straightforward measurement.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.