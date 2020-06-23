I have 2 basic bedroom windows I'd like to put some sheer curtains in. I have measure them and all I need is a rail (adjustable is probably fine) and some sheer curtains cut to size.

The problem is everywhere I look is a measure & quote, even Spotlight said they had to send a sales rep out to measure. I've already measured. I don't want anything fancy, and the one quote I did have from a sales rep was ridiculous. Are there any cheap places online you just input your measurements and they send out the right size?

For reference the windows seem to be a slightly odd size compared to standard pre-made curtain sizes so I think that's not an option.