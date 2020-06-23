I've used ThermalFrame. Product is pretty good, service is ok, installation is ok.

Also used Advanced UPVC for a couple of doors, with a third party installer who went bust. One door was never quite right, the handle broke off, it gets difficult to open sometimes. Their service has been fantastic - they've replaced the locking mechanism twice, they've just been back to fit something over top of the door to prevent water getting in, so despite the door having a problem I still recommend them.