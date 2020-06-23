Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Double Glazing Recommendation


#272397 23-Jun-2020 13:37
Hi All,

 

 

 

I planning to do some double glazing around the house.

 

Base on experience, can someone please suggest some companies in Christchurch that will do a good job at a fair price?

 

thanks 😇

  #2510554 23-Jun-2020 14:42
Use the GZ Search function and search for

 

homerit

 

You'll see my enthusiastic posts about their product and my installation experience.  I'm sure they will have Chch installers.  Note they do window replacement, not just glass.




  #2510569 23-Jun-2020 14:56
I've used ThermalFrame. Product is pretty good, service is ok, installation is ok.

 

Also used Advanced UPVC for a couple of doors, with a third party installer who went bust. One door was never quite right, the handle broke off, it gets difficult to open sometimes. Their service has been fantastic - they've replaced the locking mechanism twice, they've just been back to fit something over top of the door to prevent water getting in, so despite the door having a problem I still recommend them.

