Its a really small lawn much like the ppor, which I totally overkilled 70sqm with a commercial John Deere 260cc Walk Behind Blade Brake clutch. Looking to sell that and move to an E-Go multi set and mower.



But for the other house I just want cheap but cheerful, I was thinking black and decker line trimmer and hedge/garden trimmer?

These are the two cordless products on a budget;



Garden Trimmer https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/black-decker-cordless-hedge-trimmer-18-volt/p/267755

Line Trimmer https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/black-decker-18-volt-cordless-line-trimmer-kit-2ah-battery-25cm-cut/p/289800

I have solar charging there so effectively Im trying to remove some carbon footprint, but more so save some money. I plan to put Solar panels on the PPOR roof too, so my E-Go mower and multi tool are effectively free fuel usage.



But going back to the black and decker gear for $270 for a set, thats not too bad is it? I know some dont like black and decker, but they do have a good warranty (although Ryobi seems to have the best warranty from what I can make out).