Came across this on aliexpress.
Would it be safe?
Would it even work?
Senecio: I don’t see the point? Why transfer gas from one canister to another when you could just use the original canister?
Why not just by the correct canister for your equipment?
Cost
A 4 pack of 220g butane canisters costs around $5 https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gasmate-220g-butane-cannisters-4-pack_p0043896
A single 230g screw type butane canister costs over $7 https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gasmate-230g-screw-type-butane-canister_p0114564
Plus you get left with a whole lot of partially empty canisters that you don't want to take with you as you don't want to run out on a multiday hike. Would love to buy a multifuel burner but they are expensive and heavy.