Gas Delivery - Steps vs Slope


#272426 24-Jun-2020 13:36
We are trying to plan our concreting, and need to consider gas bottle delivery.

 

The gas cylinders won't be able to be accessed from the driveway, so we are wanting to put in a separate little path from the street. However the front of the section has a slope and I am not sure what to do for the gas man access.

 

I have contacted the gas company (Contact Rockgas) to try to find out if they have guidelines on maximum slope, but I didn't get anywhere. They basically said they don't like delivering up steps and prefer a ramp and essentially said "once you put something in we'll assess it and tell you if it's suitable". There was no option for them to come and look before we put in the concrete to give guidance.

 

I did find the following on their website about stairs, but nothing specific about ramps or slopes:

 

https://rockgas.co.nz/lpg-bottle-basics/

 

 

If access by stairs cannot be avoided, stair risers need to be less than 200mm high, treads more than 200mm wide, and the total rise of the steps needs to be no more than 1.5m.

 

 

So I really don't know what to put in steps or ramp? What would be the maximum slope of a concrete ramp to be safe (and usable). Any advise would be greatly appreciated.

  #2511451 24-Jun-2020 14:29
Are we talking about a gentle rise?, or the Hillary Step?,  until we get some details its hard to say..

 

Accessible ramps have to be lower than 1:12, how much steeper is it?



  #2511475 24-Jun-2020 14:41
wellygary:

 

Are we talking about a gentle rise?, or the Hillary Step?,  until we get some details its hard to say..

 

Accessible ramps have to be lower than 1:12, how much steeper is it?

 

 

Way steeper than that, I'd say a good 20 degrees.

