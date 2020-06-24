I had my kitchen completely rebuilt (from the bare floorboards) using Moda Kitchens, approx. 1 year ago.

Michelle (Te Atatu branch) came up with some great ideas and made sure all my questions were answered. They organised the cabinets and benchtop.

Plumbing, electrical, floor tiling and backsplash were done by myself separately.

Had three quotes through Moda Kitchens, Apollo Group and Magic Kitchens - all similar pricing, each with their own unique quoting method!