Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBathroom fan installer - Suggestions please


42 posts

Geek


#272446 25-Jun-2020 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Hi everyone,

 

 

 

I planning to hire someone to install a  fan extractor in the bathroom. it started to smell like humidity and leaving the windows open helped but not 100%.

 

The challenge is that installing the fan on the ceiling will move the air into the Attic and that is not an option, so I need someone who can run some ducting and make a hole into the roof (iron steel). I aware that making a hole there can bring potential leaking issues however it needs to be done.

 

for that reason I looking for recommendations of someone/companies who knows how to do what I need and also do a good job (I really dont want to deal with leaks in the future)

 

I'm locate in Christchurch.

 

Thanks in advance for the help 😀

Create new topic
16041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2512107 25-Jun-2020 12:52
Send private message quote this post

A few thoughts:

 

  • Don't get one of those tiny fans from the hardware store, get a decent extractor fan. I've used Simx Mixed flow fans and Fantech Provent.
  • If you have decent eaves you can push the air out there. You could also consider a wall fan, but they're fairly low power.
  • You will probably need both a builder and an electrician if you want to cut a hole in the iron

 

3314 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2512108 25-Jun-2020 12:57
Send private message quote this post

Does it have to go through the roof? Is there an overhanging soffit close that could take the exit vent. Depending on diameter roof vents may need to be flashed back to the ridge making it expensive.

 
 
 
 


232 posts

Master Geek


  #2512110 25-Jun-2020 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Doing the exact same thing here in chch, I booked the job in with foleys during school holidays in 2 weeks. I have also asked if the sparky if he can install a clock timer on the line so it also turns on and off to use my free hour of power.

 

https://www.foleys.co.nz/locations/christchurch/

1073 posts

Uber Geek


  #2512118 25-Jun-2020 13:05
Send private message quote this post

 

The right hand side is more common.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

133 posts

Master Geek


  #2512123 25-Jun-2020 13:09
Send private message quote this post

A local sparky did mine, including cutting the hole in the ceiling and the roof and installing the vent up on the roof.

 

I can't remember the firm, but I'm not in christchurch anyway.

 

 

 

A little surprising to me at the time, but it's plumbers who often deal with tin roofs.



42 posts

Geek


  #2512124 25-Jun-2020 13:10
Send private message quote this post

Bung: Does it have to go through the roof? Is there an overhanging soffit close that could take the exit vent. Depending on diameter roof vents may need to be flashed back to the ridge making it expensive.

 

sadly no overhanging soffit. similar to the photo below is my case, I cant see any other option than a hole in the roof. 

 

Suggestions to avoid making the hole?

 

 

 



42 posts

Geek


  #2512127 25-Jun-2020 13:11
Send private message quote this post

Dugimodo:

 

A local sparky did mine, including cutting the hole in the ceiling and the roof and installing the vent up on the roof.

 

I can't remember the firm, but I'm not in christchurch anyway.

 

 

 

A little surprising to me at the time, but it's plumbers who often deal with tin roofs.

 

 

do you remember what was the cost of that work? any leak issues?

 
 
 
 




42 posts

Geek


  #2512129 25-Jun-2020 13:12
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

A few thoughts:

 

  • Don't get one of those tiny fans from the hardware store, get a decent extractor fan. I've used Simx Mixed flow fans and Fantech Provent.
  • If you have decent eaves you can push the air out there. You could also consider a wall fan, but they're fairly low power.
  • You will probably need both a builder and an electrician if you want to cut a hole in the iron

 

 

 

thanks for the suggestion, i will keep them in mind.



42 posts

Geek


  #2512130 25-Jun-2020 13:13
Send private message quote this post

blackjack17:

 

 

The right hand side is more common.

 

 

ok, but i dont think is possible in my case, left side sadly is my case I think.

16041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2512131 25-Jun-2020 13:13
Send private message quote this post

cruxis:

 

Doing the exact same thing here in chch, I booked the job in with foleys during school holidays in 2 weeks. I have also asked if the sparky if he can install a clock timer on the line so it also turns on and off to use my free hour of power.

 

https://www.foleys.co.nz/locations/christchurch/

 

 

Instead of that sort of timer, get it put on a standard plug then use the Kasa Wifi controller timer.

 

These use bugger all power and don't run for long though, so probably better to have a switch on the wall so you can use as required.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.