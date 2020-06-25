Hi everyone,

I planning to hire someone to install a fan extractor in the bathroom. it started to smell like humidity and leaving the windows open helped but not 100%.

The challenge is that installing the fan on the ceiling will move the air into the Attic and that is not an option, so I need someone who can run some ducting and make a hole into the roof (iron steel). I aware that making a hole there can bring potential leaking issues however it needs to be done.

for that reason I looking for recommendations of someone/companies who knows how to do what I need and also do a good job (I really dont want to deal with leaks in the future)

I'm locate in Christchurch.

Thanks in advance for the help 😀