I know Karcher as I know most german brands like stihl etc to be high quality.



Im not sure about this pressure washer though. Some people mention it has issues with the plastics.



Im not sure for the price what else I should be looking at. I see the Ryobi which gets ok reviews is only $179, but again a couple of reviews about quality control. I guess you are going to get "made on Friday" models in any line up?



I had an old hand me down that has bitten the dust.



Any positive reviews or thoughts would be much appreciated.