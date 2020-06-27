Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRunning single cable for wall mount TV within the wall - how?


451 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272501 27-Jun-2020 19:15
Send private message

I want to wall mount a TV and have no cables visible - I want to run the cable from the TV, into the internal plasterboard wall, up vertically, into the loft and across to another room. The entry into the other room is fine, but I'm not sure how I can route the wire internally on the wall we hang the TV on. It seems there are horizontal wooden supports in the way (which I assume are structural, but have no idea).

 

I only need one cable (from Samsung One Connect Box to TV) so do not need power, ethernet etc.

 

The house is a single storey new build a few years ago, and we have roof access (altho harder near the edges of the house due to the roof pitch).

 

Would a builder / electrician be used to doing this and be able to do it without removing most of the wall? Or is there a magic tool for DIY?!

Create new topic
5266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2513739 27-Jun-2020 19:18
Send private message quote this post

You need a large drill bit like a spade bit and some extensions. As many extensions as it takes to get through the dwangs. Dwangs are the horizontal pieces of wood between the studs in a wall.

 

A builder or electrician would have the gear to do this for you.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.