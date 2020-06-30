It's been a week of rain in Auckland and the house is starting to feel a bit damp. Dehumidifier it is until we do more major work on the place solving issues properly.

Ideally we'd be wanting to run the dehumidifier in two spots, the lounge/dining area and also in our bedroom which has a connected ensuite and wardrobe: the ensuite is getting mould on the ceiling and a damp smell in our clothes in the wardrobe.

What have people found the best? I don't really want to run it 24 hours a day, but do people run it for 4-8 hours in their lounge and then move it around or what?

Thanks!