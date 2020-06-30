Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBest running tips for dehumidifiers


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272537 30-Jun-2020 13:06
Send private message quote this post

It's been a week of rain in Auckland and the house is starting to feel a bit damp. Dehumidifier it is until we do more major work on the place solving issues properly.

 

Ideally we'd be wanting to run the dehumidifier in two spots, the lounge/dining area and also in our bedroom which has a connected ensuite and wardrobe: the ensuite is getting mould on the ceiling and a damp smell in our clothes in the wardrobe. 

 

What have people found the best? I don't really want to run it 24 hours a day, but do people run it for 4-8 hours in their lounge and then move it around or what?

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
16071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2515034 30-Jun-2020 13:14
Send private message quote this post

Serious question: have you tried opening the windows? When it's cold outside the humidity is low, so if there's no rain actively coming in the windows opening them reduces your humidity.

4628 posts

Uber Geek


  #2515043 30-Jun-2020 13:46
Send private message quote this post

bedroom which has a connected ensuite and wardrobe: the ensuite is getting mould on the ceiling and a damp smell in our clothes in the wardrobe.  

 

Look at upgrading or installing a fan/opening the windows more in the bathroom,  Its obviously the source of the moisture in the two adjoining spaces,

 

Running a Dehumidifier is an expensive wats to "band aid" a moisture problem, tracking down and eliminating the source of the moisture is the best option...

 
 
 
 


4655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2515061 30-Jun-2020 13:54
Send private message quote this post

Run your dehumidifier when you have heating on. Heaters work better with dry air, and dehumidifiers work better with warm air.

2163 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2515107 30-Jun-2020 14:11
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

Run your dehumidifier when you have heating on. Heaters work better with dry air, and dehumidifiers work better with warm air.

 

 

This advice depends upon which type of dehumidifier you use:
Compressor dehumidifiers work better with warm air.
Dessicant dehumidifiers work much the same with cold-to-freezing or warm air.

 

We run our dessicant dehumidifier all day in the hallway outside our bathrooms and bedrooms. It works great except where bedroom doors are closed at night.

 

We move it into our living areas during a rainy period if we are drying/airing clothes we can't tumble dry.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.