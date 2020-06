According to some manufacturer's, ceramic cartridges (or discs) taps don't wear out but I've had to replace two cartridges in my kitchen tap in the last 2 to 3 years as the tap developed a drip both times.



From what I've read the ceramic valve get scratched causing the drip. Maybe my water supply is dirtier than most - Is it a good idea to put an inline filter in the pipe to catch any crap before it gets to the ceramic cartridge?