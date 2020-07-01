Hi,

I am looking for the help for the follwoing two topics,

1) I am planning to use the black brick as cladding for new build but not sure if the black brick colour fead off due to sun or rain. I have attached the photo of that with this forum. Can someone please suggeset if this is real issue with the draker colour brick in Wellington/ Upper hutt area.

2) Windows,

Do theraml breaking aluminium joinery is worth of the price?

Do max or xcel Low-E worth of price?

Dose that helps .. we have 3.8k for Xcel upgrade and 2.7 k for max upgrade not sure which one should be worth for money. The joiner told me xcel is better with clarity and stuff but again if spending 1k give only little benefit or speding one 1k give more benefit I am not sure so need some help there.

Thanks,

Nilay Vyas.