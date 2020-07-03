We are looking at composite decking (specifically Outdure ResortDeck), but in the installation instructions I just read the following:

Excessive heat on the surface of Outdure composite decking products from external sources such as but not limited to fire or reflection of sunlight from energy efficient window products. Low-emissivity (Low-E) glass can potentially harm Outdure composite decking products. Low-E glass is designed to prevent passive heat gain within a structure and can cause unusual heat build-up on exterior surfaces. This extreme elevation of surface temperatures, which exceeds that of normal exposure, can possibly cause Outdure composite decking products to melt, sag, warp, discolor, increase expansion/contraction, and accelerate weathering.

Does anyone have any knowledge or experience of this? Is it just them covering themselves? We have Xcel Low E glass and would very much like to have composite decking.