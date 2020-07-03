I just came home to find my heat pump wasn't operating, sure enough the circuit has been tripped.

I switched the CB back on. No issues. After 20 minutes, same thing.

This time it won't come on. The heat pump was installed on an existing circuit - unfortunately it's my fault for not quering this with the installer at the time. This was done in August 2016.

I've also isolated the heatpump by turning off the outdoor switch and yet the rest of the circuit will not come on. I'm hoping it's just the MCD that is gone?

MCD: https://www.hagerelectro.com.au/e-catalogue/energy-distribution/modular-protection-devices/mcbs/mcbs-residential-6ka-c-curve/msn120/18994.htm

Heat pump: https://www.mitsubishi-electric.co.nz/heatpump/i/69108B/rapidheat-kj50-floor-console-heat-pump

My biggest question is why did it happen?