Some are made to be (and safe to be) covered and some are not.

If they were not designed to be covered then you could have problems.

This page gives a summary of some of the terms that are used (e.g you might see that a fitting is labelled IP44 and IC-F):

https://greenled.co.nz/content/6-what-is-ip-rating-and-ic-rating-of-recessed-downlights

IP 44 means:

4 Protected against solid objects over 1.0mm 4 Protected against splash water from any direction.

IC-F:

Type IC-F recessed luminaire where building insulation that can safely be exposed continuously to 90°C may abut or cover the luminaire. Resistant to ingress of external matter.

If you can find out the details of your lights then you can check them out.