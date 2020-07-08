Hi all,

I'm getting quotes to repair and paint my decromastic tile roof. Aware of the asbestos issue - doesn't seem to be a concern with my roof.

There are a bunch of dented tiles of which most will be able to popped up.

I have a split level house, about 120spm of roof space of which 1/2 is a second story.

I am getting quotes from Kowhai, Auckland Roof Painting, and will get a third. So far like Auckland Roof Painting, but not sold.

Has anyone had this done recently? Any idea of what I might be in for, and anything to watch out for?