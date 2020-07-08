I have a question...
I am planning to paint my son's bed upon his requirement.
In order to paint the headboard and footboard, I will have to disassembly the bed, then I find a problem... The headboard and footboard does not stand by itself. It will need to against something after paint... Then the paint touch other items will affected...
How can this be prevented??
Should I paint one side and then the other side? If in this way, it gonna take couple of days to do the paint. In cluding the drying time, it goona be about 10 hours to do 3 coats. Then about 20 hours to do double side...