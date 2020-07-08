Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help... Questions. Painting furniture...


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272667 8-Jul-2020 14:00
Hi all...

I have a question...

I am planning to paint my son's bed upon his requirement.
In order to paint the headboard and footboard, I will have to disassembly the bed, then I find a problem... The headboard and footboard does not stand by itself. It will need to against something after paint... Then the paint touch other items will affected...
How can this be prevented??
Should I paint one side and then the other side? If in this way, it gonna take couple of days to do the paint. In cluding the drying time, it goona be about 10 hours to do 3 coats. Then about 20 hours to do double side...

1549 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2519324 8-Jul-2020 14:08
Can tape some newspaper to the wall it will lean against whilst painting, or a big piece of cardboard, there will only be a tiny part of the headboard actually touching. If you paint the top bit first, it will be nearly dry by time you are ready to turn it over for the other side, have lunch before turning it over, or use a gentle hairdryer heat to speed up drying in that little section before turning over.

16099 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2519345 8-Jul-2020 14:42
Don't rush the painting. It takes paint days or even weeks to fully dry and harden, so you need to be pretty careful moving it around if it's only dried in the past day or so.

 

Preparation is usually the key to a successful paint job.

