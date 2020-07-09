Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
16 posts

Geek


#272680 9-Jul-2020 09:34
I've bought brand a new house which uses 45kg LPG bottles, all the install has been done and I noticed there was a small 9kg bottle in the garage which they obviously used for testing the system. I've ordered 2 bottles to be delivered and have been told they won't connect the bottles and that I need to pay a gas fitter to connect the bottles the first time. Is this necessary? to get a gas fitter out just to screw in 2 bottles and turn them on? the whole system has been installed, checked and passed all its compliance certs so it seems a bit silly that I can't just connect the bottles myself..

 

Cheers all

xpd

Budget Gamer
10607 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2519829 9-Jul-2020 09:40
You probably could, but if anything went wrong (ie: boom), then you probably wont be covered by insurance.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

3327 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2519840 9-Jul-2020 09:53
The gas supplier is probably reading from a script that assumes the installation hasn't been completed.

"A registered gasfitter will complete the connection process, supply the regulator and complete the pipe work to connect your appliances."

Give the gas fitter that did the work a call.

