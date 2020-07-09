Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Installing a Power point at the Attic


66 posts

Master Geek


#272682 9-Jul-2020 09:52
Hi Guys,

 

I about to install a few security cameras around the house and the easiest way to power them up would be by having a powerpoint at the Attic.

 

Is it possible and legal to do that? is there any special powerpoint needed? (RCD?)

 

Thanks,

3327 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2519856 9-Jul-2020 10:10
Any new power points need to be RCD protected. Talk to an electrician. The attic shouldn't be a problem, lights are often on sockets.

mdf

2597 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2519880 9-Jul-2020 10:36
if you haven't already bought the cameras, have a look at Power over Ethernet options. Data and power on a single cable and (usually) no electrician required.

 
 
 
 




66 posts

Master Geek


  #2519884 9-Jul-2020 10:43
mdf:

 

if you haven't already bought the cameras, have a look at Power over Ethernet options. Data and power on a single cable and (usually) no electrician required.

 

 

I got the cameras already, they are wireless but need power all the time to run (not batteries)

