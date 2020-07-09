Hi Guys,
I about to install a few security cameras around the house and the easiest way to power them up would be by having a powerpoint at the Attic.
Is it possible and legal to do that? is there any special powerpoint needed? (RCD?)
Thanks,
if you haven't already bought the cameras, have a look at Power over Ethernet options. Data and power on a single cable and (usually) no electrician required.
I got the cameras already, they are wireless but need power all the time to run (not batteries)