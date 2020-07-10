Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How difficult to replace 2 way socket with 4 way


101 posts

Master Geek


#272704 10-Jul-2020 10:07
I am running out of power plugs in my bedroom.

 

How hard is it to buy a 4 way room wall socket and replace the existing 2 way?

 

PS, can't use BBCode to save myself...

349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2520601 10-Jul-2020 10:15
Just pickup a 4 socket power extension lead from your nearest hardware store.  

1413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2520606 10-Jul-2020 10:24
it's easy, but I guess it won't fit in the existing space, so you'll need to cut gib/wall anything else that is there and so on.




2149 posts

Uber Geek


  #2520614 10-Jul-2020 10:36
kobiak:

 

it's easy, but I guess it won't fit in the existing space, so you'll need to cut gib/wall anything else that is there and so on.

 

 

 

 

I did this some years back. It did fit , as is .
The extra length was external to the gib/wall .

4675 posts

Uber Geek


  #2520617 10-Jul-2020 10:43
Just be aware, its fine if you are running phones chargers, radios etc,

 

Don't expect to be able to run another 2 2400W fan heaters, :), 

 

 

977 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2520621 10-Jul-2020 10:50
Yep, and you are even allowed to do this yourself as long as you own and live in the house - you should know what you are doing though of course. If you aren't sure, don't touch it. 

 

 

 

Just get the suitable orientation power point - if your current one is vertical, then you want to get a vertical 4 way board, if it's horizontal, then get a horizontal one. It should be a straight swap that way. 

One of these. 

 

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2275-HPM-Excel-Life-4-Gang-Powerpoint-10A

 

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2006-PDL-Quad-Horizontal-10Amp-Switched-Socket

 

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2003-PDL-Quad-Vertical-10Amp-Switched-Socket

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

