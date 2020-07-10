I am running out of power plugs in my bedroom.
How hard is it to buy a 4 way room wall socket and replace the existing 2 way?
Just pickup a 4 socket power extension lead from your nearest hardware store.
it's easy, but I guess it won't fit in the existing space, so you'll need to cut gib/wall anything else that is there and so on.
I did this some years back. It did fit , as is .
The extra length was external to the gib/wall .
Just be aware, its fine if you are running phones chargers, radios etc,
Don't expect to be able to run another 2 2400W fan heaters, :),
Yep, and you are even allowed to do this yourself as long as you own and live in the house - you should know what you are doing though of course. If you aren't sure, don't touch it.
Just get the suitable orientation power point - if your current one is vertical, then you want to get a vertical 4 way board, if it's horizontal, then get a horizontal one. It should be a straight swap that way.
One of these.
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2275-HPM-Excel-Life-4-Gang-Powerpoint-10A
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2006-PDL-Quad-Horizontal-10Amp-Switched-Socket
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2003-PDL-Quad-Vertical-10Amp-Switched-Socket